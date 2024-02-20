Archbishop Sahak Mashalian arrives at Mother See

His Eminence Archbishop Sahak Mashalian, Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, arrived at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on Tuesday.

The Brotherhood of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin led Mashalian to St. John the Baptist and St. Vardan Chapel-Baptistery, where the traditional Hrashapar Service was held, the Armenian Church press office reported.

On behalf of the Brotherhood of the Mother See, His Grace Bishop Moushegh Babayan greeted and welcomed the archbishop.

“Then, the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople conveyed his blessings and best wishes to the Brotherhood of Holy Etchmiadzin, expressing his gratitude to God that with the blessings of the Lord, he is again at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin,” the church said in a statement.

Sahak Mashalian is expected to attend the meeting of Armenia’s Supreme Spiritual Council later on Tuesday.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/02/20/Patriarch-Constantinople-Armenia/2966998