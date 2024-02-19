Pashinyan meets with Armenian community members in Munich

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday met with representatives of the Armenian community in Munich and neighboring regions, the government press office reported.

During the meeting, the prime minister first referred to the results of the meetings and discussions held within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, as well as the meeting with the President of Azerbaijan with the participation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Nikol Pashinyan answered a number of questions, which were related to the challenges facing Armenia, the steps to overcome them and other topics.

Pashinyan’s three-day working visit to Munich has ended.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/02/19/Pashinyan-Munich/2966387