Legendary photographer Roger Kasparian dies at 86

Legendary French-Armenian photographer Roger Kasparian passed away in Paris on Saturday at the age of 86, the Armenian Embassy in France said.

Kasparian’s lens immortalized the stars of pop, rock, jazz and French chanson in the 1960s, capturing iconic figures such as the Beatles, Johnny Hallyday, the Rolling Stones, Serge Gainsbourg, John Coltrane and Marianne Faithful.

His photographs, which span from black and white to color, adorned youth magazines and record companies of the era, making a lasting impact.

An exhibition at the Jazz Club Etoile in Paris pays tribute to his remarkable legacy showcasing a selection of his timeless images.

