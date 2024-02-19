Azerbaijani media report about shooting on the border with Iran

Three unknown persons violated the Azerbaijan-Iranian state border in the direction of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani media report.

Despite the order of the border guard “Stop” and warning fire in the air, the border violators disobeyed the order and ran back to the Iranian territory.

It is reported that 15 kilograms of 600 grams of marijuana, 30 units of Prostahealth medicines and 1,000 tablets of methadone m-40, which are considered potent, were found and seized on the spot.

Investigations are ongoing.

https://news.am/eng/news/808278.html#google_vignette