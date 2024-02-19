Armenian weightlifters win gold, silver at European Championships

Armenia had a 1-2 finish in the men’s 96kg of the 2024 European Championships in Sophia on Sunday.

Hakob Mkrtchyan clinched his second European gold after lifting a total of 375kg (166+209), while double champion Davit Hovhannisyan won the silver with a combined lift of 374kg (169+205).

Mkrtchyan was world and European champion at 89kg in 2019 but had not won since then.

Armenia’s Liana Gyurjian earlier finished fourth with a combined total of 220kg (95+125).

