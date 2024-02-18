Vatican announces dates for second part of synod on synodality in 2024

The Second Session of the XVI Assembly will be preceded by two days of spiritual retreat, from September 30th to October 1st (participants will arrive on September 29th).

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.18.2024).- One day after the audience granted by the Pope to Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Synod, the General Secretariat of the Synod announced the dates for the second session of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which revolves around synodality in the Catholic Church.

Following the first session that took place in October 2023 in the Vatican City, the second session will also be held there, from Wednesday, October 2nd to Sunday, October 27th, 2024. The purpose is to continue the work of the Synod on Synodality on the theme “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission”.

