Freestyle Wrestlers Arsen Harutyunyan and Arman Andreasyan Win Gold Medals in European Championships

BUCHAREST — Freestyle wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan (57 kg) has won gold medal in European Championship for the fourth time in his career.

Harutyunyan defeated Turkey’s Muhammed Karavus 10:0 in about a minute in the finals to clinch the gold in Bucharest, Romania.

Arsen Harutyunyan reached the finals after beating Azerbaijan’s Islam Bazarganov 10:0 in just two minutes in the semifinals.

Armenia’s second representative Arman Andreasyan (70kg) also won a gold medal In the final of the European Freestyle Wrestling Championship defeating Georgian Akaki Kemertelidze with a score of 7:3.

Andreasyan reached the finals after defeating Hungary’s representative 8:5 in the semi-finals.

