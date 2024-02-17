Arsen Harutyunyan defeated Turkish rival in 52 seconds and declared four-time European champion

Arsen Harutyunyan was declared a four-time European champion after defeating his Turkish rival. At the European Freestyle Wrestling Championships held in the Romanian capital Bucharest, the leading wrestler of the Armenian national team wrestled with Turkey’s Muhammet Karavus in the final of the 57 kg category. In the first second of the wrestling match, Harutyunyan made the score 10:0 with four roll-overs and won the title for the 4th time.

Arsen Harutyunyan became European champion in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

https://sport.news.am/eng/news/147595/arsen-harutyunyan-defeated-turkish-rival-in-52-seconds-and-declared-four-time-european-champion.html