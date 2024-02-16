Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan in Recovery

The Executive and Religious council of the Western Prelacy announced Friday that due to health concerns and under the strict orders of his physicians, Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan is in need of immediate convalescence to fully recover, thus he will be halting his administrative duties.

During this period, Very Reverend Zareh Sarkissian, the Dean of the St. Mary’s Apostolic Church in Glendale, will be the representative of the Prelate and the chief administrator of the Western Prelacy.

