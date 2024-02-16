Greece Becomes the First Christian Orthodox-Majority Country to Legalise Same-Sex Marriage

byNATALIE MARTIN

Breaking News: Greece becomes the first Christian Orthodox-majority country to legalise same-sex marriage as Marriage Equality Bill passes in Greece.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took to X to make the historic announcement in both Greek and English, writing in a post on his X profile:

“The vote has passed: as of tonight, Greece is proud to become the 16th EU country to legislate marriage equality. This is a milestone for human rights, reflecting today’s Greece – a progressive, and democratic country, passionately committed to European values.“

Greece has just become the 16th EU country to legalise marriage equality, with a resounding vote of 176-76 in favour, in a momentous decision that marks a significant step forward for human rights.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his pride, emphasising that this achievement showcases Greece’s commitment to progressivism, democracy, and the shared values that the remainder of Europe holds dear.

As parliament voted through same sex married, crowds in Athens celebrated, cheering.

The Breakdown – Greek Parliament Same Sex Vote:

46 abstentions in total

New Democracy: 107 deputies voted for the bill, 20 voted against, 31 abstained.

