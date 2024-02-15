Patriarch of Romania welcomed new Armenian Ambassador to Romania

Patriarch Daniel of Romania welcomed Tigran Galstyan, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Romania, on a presentation visit on Wednesday.

Patriarch Daniel congratulated the newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia in Bucharest and wished him a successful diplomatic mission in Romania.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Patriarch of Romania for the privilege of receiving him and emphasized the outstanding relations between the two nations.

According to a press release issued by the Department for inter-church and inter-religious relations of the Romanian Patriarchate, Patriarch Daniel conveyed optimism that these relations would be strengthened throughout his term, particularly by fostering spiritual and cultural connections.

The ambassador stated that his initial official encounter was with the Patriarch of Romania after presenting his credentials, as he desired the diplomatic endeavors to commence under God’s blessing.

In addition, Tigran Galstyan reminisced about the Armenian community’s centuries-long presence in Romania and the significance of Patriarch Vasken I, Catholicos of All Armenians, who was a symbol of the Armenian people’s resurgence of national consciousness and was born and educated in Romania.

During the meeting, Patriarch Daniel emphasized the Christian faith’s significance and role in safeguarding the Armenian people’s identity amidst challenging historical periods. Furthermore, he stated that the two peoples have shared historical experiences.

Preserving and advancing spiritual heritage is thus imperative within a geopolitical and religious context beset by difficulties.

After the meeting, the Patriarch of Romania specified that the organization of pilgrimages in Armenia and Romania and the development of collaborative initiatives constitute a practical means of fostering mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Photography courtesy of Lumina Newspaper / Luigi Ivanciu

Source: basilica.ro

Orthodox Times