Azerbaijan destroys Karabakh capital Stepanakert’s Eagle Monument built during Soviet era (PHOTOS)

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage has sounded an alarm.

It noted that the Azerbaijani regime destroyed the Eagle Monument, which was built during the Soviet era and is a symbol of Stepanakert residents’ childhood, in the Verin Park of Stepanakert, the capital of Azerbaijani-occupied Artsakh.

