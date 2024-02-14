Knights and Daughters of Vartan Announce Writing Contest in Conjunction with Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration

NEW YORK — The Knights and Daughters of Vartan are holding their annual writing contest in conjunction with the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and its subsequent commemoration in Times Square, New York, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. High school students (grades 9-12) are invited to participate in a writing contest to enhance awareness of the Armenian Genocide.

All submissions should be received by Monday, April 8, 2024, and winners will be announced publicly in Times Square on Sunday, April 21, 2024, and to mainstream and Armenian media on Monday, April 22, 2024.

“The Knights and Daughters of Vartan, continuing with their annual tradition, will sponsor a writing contest for high school students, where they will reflect on the Armenian Genocide and the importance of historic and cultural preservation,” said Times Square Co-Chairs Haig Gulian and Christopher Artun.

All submissions must be emailed to april24nyc@gmail.com by 11:59 pm on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Prizes:

First place: $300

Second place: $200

Third place: $100

Prompt:

As descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors, why do you feel the responsibility to share your family’s historical accounts and stories, and how will you carry your family’s story into the future? If you are not a descendant, why do you believe it’s important to recount the history of the Armenian Genocide to the public? Overall, how does transmitting stories from one generation to the next help preserve and retain historical facts?

Writing requirements:

Essay must respond to the essay prompt.

Responses must be between 750-1000 words typed in Times New Roman 12-point font and double-spaced.

Must include the applicant’s first and last name at the top of each page along with contact information.

Accepted file formats include .doc, .docx, .pdf

The essays will be judged on its originality, clarity, historical accuracy, and understanding of the essay contest theme.

