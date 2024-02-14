King Charles contacted Elder Ephraim on Mount Athos after cancer diagnosis

STELLA MAZONAKIS

King Charles III apparently contacted Elder Ephraim on Mount Athos after news of his cancer diagnosis, reports Proto Thema media outlet.

“He contacted me after the cancer diagnosis, I believe he will overcome it,” elder Ephraim said after the talks he had with the King of England.

Speaking to Antenna TV, Elder Ephraim noted that King Charles III had visited Vatopedi Monastery eight times and have since kept in touch.

“King Charles III is a spiritual person, he knows about spiritual life,” said Elder Ephraim.

The first time King Charles III officially traveled to Greece was on November 22, 1998, 14 months after Diana’s tragic death. The then heir to the British throne was an official guest of the late Kostis Stephanopoulos, President of the Hellenic Republic from 1995 to 2005.

He visited the Vatopedi Monastery, where he met Abbot Ephraim. Since then, his visits to Mount Athos increased. From spring 2003 to May 2004 he visited Mount Athos three times; always accompanied by his two bodyguards and politely refusing the presence of Greek officials.

https://greekcitytimes.com/2024/02/14/king-charles-contacted-elder-ephraim-on-mount-athos-after-cancer-diagnosis/?fbclid=IwAR1vbIG8RFdYBgQhqCg_QlC0VWsbe1E4QvjGna0PTe-65jE7DTngSmgRW0A