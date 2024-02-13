Armenia’s Alexandra Grigoryan Becomes European Weightlifting Champ

Armenian national team member Alexandra Grigoryan won the title of champion at the European Weightlifting Championships, which kicked off on Monday in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

The Armenian weightlifter registered the result of 196 kg (81+115). In this weight category the second representative of Armenia, European bronze medalist, participant of the Olympic Games in Tokyo Izabella Yaylyan, took the 7th place. She registered a result of 180 kg (80+100).

https://asbarez.com/armenias-alexandra-grigoryan-becomes-european-weightlifting-champ/