7 Turkey nationals get refugee status in Armenia in 2023

In 2023, a total of 8,761 persons, including 3,658 citizens of CIS countries and 266 nationals of EU states, were granted residence status in Armenia, informs the Statistical Committee of Armenia.

In addition, 5,073 people received temporary, 3,274—permanent, and 414—special residence status in Armenia. Citizens of Russia and India—3,350 and 2,035, respectively—predominate those who have been granted the status. A total of 2,137 people from Russia and 41 people from India have received permanent residence status in Armenia.

In the second half of last year, 370 nationals of various countries applied for asylum in Armenia, of which 193—citizens of 14 countries and one person with unknown citizenship—were granted refugee status in Armenia. A total of 94 of the recipients of this refugee status are nationals of Ukraine, 28—of Haiti, 17—of Iraq, 16—of Syria, 11—of Iran, 7—of Turkey, and 6—of Yemen. The 35 to 64 year olds predominated. The majority of asylum seekers in Armenia were the citizens of Iraq (109), Ukraine (91), Iran (57), Egypt (42), Russia (13), and Turkey (9).

Also, in the aforesaid period, a decision was made to terminate the refugee status of 35 people, and 98 asylum applications of 187 persons were suspended or terminated.

