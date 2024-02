36,265 babies born, 24,305 people die in Armenia in 2023

A total of 36,265 babies were born and 24,305 people died in 2023 in Armenia.

Also last year, 16,207 marriages were registered in Armenia, whereas the number of divorces was 4,525, according to the data of the National Statistical Committee.

In addition, 4,793,768 people left while 4,764,274 others arrived in Armenia in 2023 through the country’s border checkpoints.

https://news.am/eng/news/805841.html