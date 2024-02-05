Question to the Turkish Parliament on the status of Hagia Sophia

A question was raised in the Turkish National Assembly by Member of Parliament Semra Silkın Ün, from the Future Party of Ahmet Davutoğlu, regarding the status of Hagia Sophia.

During the session on January 30th, the parliamentarian directed her inquiries to the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

“In recent days, the public has been following in the media the news that the upper floor of the Hagia Sophia mosque has been converted into a museum. The entrance to this section is subject to an entrance fee, equal for both foreign tourists and domestic visitors. News reports that have come to light suggest that the managers of the company have a relationship with the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

The Member of Parliament then posed the following questions to the Minister of Culture and Tourism:

Does Hagia Sophia still fall under the status of a mosque? Is Hagia Sophia considered a museum? As it is understood, Hagia Sophia is currently under both the status of a mosque and a museum. Is this situation compatible with the heritage of the Conqueror? What is the justification for not informing citizens about the “visitor management plan” implemented since January 15, regarding the ticket price of 25 euros for foreign tourists, the failure to explain that this rule also applies to domestic visitors, the lack of information about the entry of foreign Muslims into the place of worship, and the confusion created as a result? The entrance to the section of Hagia Sophia functioning as a museum and subject to a fee is marked with the sign “Grand Mosque of Hagia Sophia.” Are there any other places of worship in our country that operate as museums under the sign of a mosque, and issue entrance tickets? Is it not unfair for citizens facing economic difficulties in the Republic of Turkey to pay entrance fees equal to those of foreign tourists? Is it unjust for Turkish citizens to pay 25 euros to see the exhibits in the mosque? Are any actions being taken to bring ticket prices to reasonable levels for our citizens, considering the current economic situation? Is the company managing the museum section named “DEM Museum Management Inc.”? Does this company have sufficient experience to manage a monument of global cultural heritage like Hagia Sophia? Regarding the technical and administrative specifications of the competition through which the management was assigned to the company, is there an article regarding entrance fees? For how many years did the company that won the competition undertake the management of the monument? What is the relationship of DEM Museum Management Inc. with your brother and his godson? Does the news that has come to light about your connection with this company reflect reality? In the recent decisions concerning the Hagia Sophia, was written consent from the Directorate of Religious Affairs obtained in accordance with the protocol signed between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Directorate of Religious Affairs in 2020, which pertains to the conservation, development, enhancement, and management activities to be carried out at the Hagia Sophia? If so, can you reveal the relevant correspondence? Are there long-term plans for the closure, conversion into a museum, or use for different purposes of a new section of the Hagia Sophia that you have not disclosed to the public? Will an explanation be given to the crowd that rejoiced at the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque and was hurt by the recent development, creating questions in their minds about whether Hagia Sophia will silently be transformed back into a museum?

Source: ethnos.gr

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

