Explosion in Yerevan suburbs claims two lives

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The explosion and the subsequent collapse that occurred Monday morning at 34 Nor Aresh Street in Yerevan, resulted in two fatalities and two injuries. According to the order of the Director of the Rescue Service of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs, all forces have returned to their deployment locations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

“Police received the 911 call on an explosion at 11:36. The rescuers dispatched to the scene took out Hrant Sargsyan (born in 1994) and Roza Nazaryan (born in 1938) from the rubble, and they were immediately hospitalized.



The search and rescue operations continued, and at 16:05 the bodies of Gayane Yeghoyan and Hayk Soghomonyan were taken out of the rubble. Multiple search and rescue personnel were working at the scene.

As a result of the explosion, the houses No. 43 and No. 27a at 34 Nor Aresh Street have been completely collapsed, and several other house structures have been damaged,” the statement reads.

According to the source, two combat units are on duty at the scene.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted. The cause of the explosion and other circumstances are being investigated.

