Armenia sees India, France as its key partners in defense sphere — defense minister

According to the minister Suren Papikyan, the diversification process is irreversible

YEREVAN, February 2. /TASS/. Armenia considers India and France as its key partners in the defense sphere, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said.

“In the process of the diversification of weapons purchases, we have acquired new partners and established relations with many superpowers. In particular, India and France have become our main partners in the defense sphere,” he said in an interview with Armenia’s Public Television.

According to the minister, the diversification process is irreversible. He that the country’s new contracts and reforms would have a positive effect on the quality of the country’s weapons.

TASS