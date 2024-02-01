Tatoyan Foundation rejects Azerbaijan’s false claims about Armenian churches

The Tatoyan Foundation has debunked Azerbaijan’s false claims about Armenia’s Goshavank Monastery, St. Peter’s Basilica Church and Akhtala Monastery

“According to the false plan, the Armenian Goshavank is an Albanian (Turkish) temple in the territory of the Turkish Sultanate, and Armenians are accused of changing its “real” Turkish name. According to the Azerbaijani plan, the territory of the monastery is the homeland of the Turkish-Oghuz tribes, and the first Armenians were “brought” from Iran and Turkey at the beginning of the 19th century, after which they appropriated the temple,” the fund said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“According to falsifications of Armenia’s occupation plan, Azerbaijan has the ownership of the Armenian St. Peter’s Basilica Church of Aparan. Allegedly, it is an “old Turkish” temple, which was built by Turkish tribes in the 5th century, and Armenians were first brought and settled in Apara from Turkey in 1829-1830.

“According to the invented Azerbaijani plan, the Armenian monastery of Akhtala is an inseparable part of the so-called “Western Azerbaijan”, and Akhtala is the homeland of Turkish tribes, where no Armenians allegedly lived until the middle of the 20th century.

“It is obvious that the Azerbaijani authorities are preparing grounds for aggression at a “convenient” moment and have no peace intentions. This Azerbaijani policy is based on hatred and enmity towards Armenians that must be lifted up and shown to the world. This policy is the real reason for atrocities during the wars launched against Armenia and Artsakh by Azerbaijan,” the post read.

Panorama.AM