Exhibition of Unique Collection of Yerevan History Museum Opens in Ningbo, China

YEREVAN — An exhibition titled “Noah’s Land” has opened in Ningbo, China. The project was implemented within the framework of the cooperation agreement signed between Yerevan History Museum, “Armenian-Chinese Partnership Center” NGO and Ningbo City of the People’s Republic of China.

The exhibition features 94 unique exhibits from the museum’s collection: traditional costumes-Taraz, carpets, silver jewelry, embroidery, tableware dating back to the 18th-20th centuries.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by officials of the Ningbo municipality, director of the Ningbo Museum Qian Lu, representative of the RA Embassy in China Koryun Ghazaryan, employees of the Yerevan History Museum, and chairman of the Armenian Chinese Partnership Center Armen Mkhitaryan.

The exhibition will last until May 5, becoming an important example in the chain of Armenian-Chinese cultural cooperation.

https://massispost.com/2024/02/exhibition-of-unique-collection-of-yerevan-history-museum-opens-in-ningbo-china/