Pro-Artsakh demonstrations held in 50 European cities

BRUSSELS, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Europeans for Artsakh movement gathered thousands of supporters across Europe on January 28-29 to condemn Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The movement advocates for EU sanctions against Azerbaijan, condemns the ethnic cleansing and genocidal policies of Azerbaijan, demands the immediate release of Armenian POWs and hostages, calls for the defense of Armenia, particularly Syunik, and expresses solidarity with Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and seeks international guarantees for them to live freely and independently in their homeland, safeguarding their fundamental rights.

The ‘Pan-European Mobilization’ demonstrations and events took place in 50 cities across Europe, such as Paris, Vienna, London, Hamburg, Athens, Stockholm and more.

Turkish author Pınar Selek attended the demonstration in Nice, France. She expressed support to the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and said she’s ready to fight for Armenia because the world ‘has a debt to pay to Armenia.’

“By protecting Armenia, we will protect justice, dignity and peace,” she said.

Demonstrations took place in Georgia as well, where participants gathered outside the EU representation in Tbilisi.

