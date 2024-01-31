Goddess Anahit statue to be exhibited in Yerevan for first time

The statue of Goddess Anahit kept in the British Museum will be displayed in Yerevan for the first time in September 2024, the Armenian Tourism Committee reports.

The exhibition will be held as part of an agreement between the History Museum of Armenia and the British Museum.

Anahit, goddess of fertility, healing, wisdom, water, and war is an important part of Armenian history, mythology and culture. According to the website of the British Museum, the fragments (head and hand) of Anahit’s bronze statue were accidently discovered in 1872 by a farmer digging the land in Satagh, south-eastern Turkey. The head made its way via Constantinople (modern Istanbul) and Italy to the dealer Alessandro Castellani, who eventually sold it to the British Museum. The hand was presented to the Museum a few years later.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/01/31/Goddess-Anahit-statue/2958734