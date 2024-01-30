Young Armenian wrestlers win 6 gold medals in Moldova

Young Armenian wrestlers have earned six gold and two bronze medals at a freestyle wrestling tournament held in memory of Tudor Jubîrcu in Moldova.

Hayko Gasparyan (57 kg), Tigran Buniatyan (61 kg), Andranik Avetisyan (65 kg), Narek Nikoghosyan (74 kg), Razmik Yepremyan (86 kg) and Henrik Haykyan (125 kg) clinched gold after showing brilliant performances, the Wrestling Federation of Armenia reported on Monday.

Arman Musikyan (65 kg) and Narek Grigoryan (79 kg) won bronze medals in their respective wrestling categories.

