Armenia and Azerbaijan border demarcation commissions to hold meeting on January 31

2024-01-30

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS.  The sixth meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia  will be held  on January 31  on the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Grigoryan’s Office said, adding that  the meeting will be held in the area between Ijevan and Gazakh.

The fifth meeting of the State Commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan took place on November 30  under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1129205/

