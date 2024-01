Sergey Smbatyan has been appointed as the Principal Guest Conductor of the Berlin Symphony Orchestra x

Sergey Smbatyan, the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, has been appointed as the Principal Guest Conductor of the Berlin Symphony Orchestra. In his new role, Sergey Smbatyan will make his debut performance with the Berliner Symphoniker on February 5, 2024.

Since 2019, he has also been serving as the Principal Conductor of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

