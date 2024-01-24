Ferrahian Students to Take Part in Singapore Model UN

BY TALINE NAHAPETIAN

Ferrahian’s High School students will embark on a journey of a lifetime as they explore the architectural marvel of Marina Bay Sands and savor delectable dim-sum at the renowned Hawker Centers in the vibrant metropolitan city of Singapore. Our destination: a Model UN conference, promising an experience filled with cultural richness and academic excellence.

Participating in Model UN has been one of the many opportunities us Ferrahian students have been able to partake in. Once a year, we attend a conference at UCLA where we are able to discuss pressing issues that ultimately revolve around dictating the development of the international world. Becoming well-versed in tackling pressing global issues, from climate change to international diplomacy has paved the way for interactive learning, the development of new perspectives, as well as collaborative skills.

Fortunately, Chaperoned by Mrs. Sossi Shanlian, Principal, Mrs. Melanie Carlin, Model UN Coordinator, Miss Sose Kurdian, Model UN Coach, Mr. Vahe Benlian (Board Chair), 32 Ferrahian high schoolers are able to continue this passion for debate with the allure of Singapore, with its blend of modernity and tradition, serving as the perfect backdrop for the upcoming international Model UN conference.

The conference itself will be a platform for intellectual growth and cultural exchange. As we will engage with students from diverse backgrounds, from all corners of the globe, us delegates will not only discuss pressing global issues but also build bridges of understanding and friendship. This conference transcends academic boundaries, fostering a sense of global citizenship among us participants.

However, it won’t be all serious business for us delegates. No trip to Singapore is complete without indulging in the gastronomic delights and breathtaking views that the city offers. We will be able to even connect with the Armenian community, as we will visit the Armenian church and museum of St.Gregory the Illuminator. We will even be able to see some of the geographical attractions Singapore has to offer, such as Sentosa island where we can enjoy pristine beaches and a wealth of entertainment options. One of our head delegates, Zella Sarkissian, tells us that, “I am so beyond excited to visit Singapore with my classmates, visiting alone is an amazing experience, but being able to do it with my classmates, friends, and teachers is going to be absolutely extraordinary.”

The upcoming Model UN conference in Singapore promises to be an exhilarating journey for us Ferrahian High School students. Beyond the academic excellence and intellectual growth that the conference is known for, this unique experience in the vibrant city of Singapore will provide a perfect blend of cultural richness and global perspective. This journey is set to be an unforgettable experience that goes beyond academic boundaries, creating lasting memories of collaborative learning and cultural exchange.

Taline Nahapetian is a senior at Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School.

https://asbarez.com/ferrahian-students-to-take-part-in-singapore-model-un/