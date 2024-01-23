Why Azerbaijan has no connection with Nakhichevan?

“The biggest defender of Artsakh is Nakhichevan. Why do you remain silent, why don’t you say that both Nakhichevan and Artsakh were torn away from Armenia and artificially incorporated into Azerbaijan. THAT IS WHY Azerbaijan has nothing to do with Nakhichevan,” Panorama.am editor-in-chief Anahit Voskanyan says in a Facebook post.

She believes Nakhichevan will maintain its Armenian identity despite Azerbaijan’s efforts to wipe off Armenian traces there.

“Nakhichevan will remain Armenian, no matter how much Azerbaijanis destroy everything Armenian there. Why do Azerbaijanis call Armenia “Western Azerbaijan”? Because they have no other way to explain their lack of connection with Nakhichevan.

“Azerbaijan is a thief, beggar and murderer,” Voskanyan writes.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/01/23/Azerbaijan-Nakhichevan/2955410