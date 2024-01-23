Russian Armenian comedian killed during comedy festival in Sochi

Russian Armenian comedian Amiran Gevorgyan was killed during the comedy festival in Sochi.

He was severely injured during a fight near a hotel in this Russian city.

Amiran Gevorgyan was killed in Sochi, during the comedy festival, Shot Telegram channel reported.

It added that a fight had broken out near a hotel during this comedy festival, during which Gevorgyan was hit on the head.

The comedian was diagnosed with a cranial injury, after which he fell into a coma, and he died two days later.

The man who had attacked him during the aforesaid fight is being searched for.

The Sochi comedy festival is an annual event that brings together more than 500 comedy teams from all over Russia, the aforesaid Telegram channel added.

https://news.am/eng/news/803478.html