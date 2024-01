Mkhitaryan: Good morning champions

Inter Milan’s Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has posted photos on social media following his team’s Italian Super Cup final win.

“Good morning Champions!!!” he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Lautaro Martinez’s last-gasp strike earned defending Italian Super Cup champions Inter a 1-0 win over 10-man Napoli on Monday as they lifted the trophy for a third year running.

