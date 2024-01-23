Azerbaijan vandalizes another church in Artsakh village

Azerbaijan continues its state policy of appropriating Armenian cultural heritage in occupied Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Ombudsman of Hayk Culture warns.

“Daily cases of vandalism also target the churches and cross-stones in Artsakh which Azerbaijan falsely claims to be originally the heritage of Caucasian Albania,” it said in a social media post.

A photo posted on the Ararat Telegram channel on Monday reveals that the Spitak Khach Monastery in the village of Vank in the Hadrut region has been vandalized, reconfirming Azerbaijan’s consistent efforts to wipe off Armenian traces in Artsakh.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/01/23/vandalism-Artsakh/2955165