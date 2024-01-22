Khachanov fails to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Russian-Armenian Karen Khachanov failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

Jannik Sinner, the No 4 seed, won against Khachanov, the No 15 seed, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, Tennis Majors reported.

The Italian, who finished 2023 by defeating world No 1 Novak Djokovic twice in the span of 10 days, has passed his first real test at the year’s first Grand Slam. Khachanov, a semi-finalist at the Australian Open last year, did not lie down and hand victory to Sinner. The 22-year-old went on Margaret Court Arena and wrested it from the Russian’s hands on Sunday.

Earlier in the tournament, Khachanov, ranked No 15, beat German Daniel Altmaier (5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3)), American qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic (6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3) and Tomas Machac (6-4, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5)).

