Armenian gymnast Anna Badalyan wins three gold medals in Norway

Armenian gymnast Anna Badalyan has earned three gold medals at the Northern Lights 2024 tournament in Norway, the Gymnastics Federation of Armenia reported.

The athlete took the first place in the all-around, rings and clubs events.

In October 2023, Anna Badalyan won one gold and three bronze medals at the international tournament in Amsterdam.

