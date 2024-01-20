UK monitoring situation in Armenian Quarter of Old Jerusalem

The UK is monitoring the situation in the Cows’ Garden site of the Armenian Quarter of Old Jerusalem and is clear on the need to avoid any further rise in tensions, UK Minister of State for Development Andrew Mitchell said in response to a question by Scottish National Party MP Tommy Sheppard.

“The UK’s position on the status of Jerusalem is clear and long-standing: it should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states,” Mitchell said.

“The UK is a strong supporter of Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) and an advocate for the integrity of culturally important areas to be respected. The UK continues to take a strong stance against settler violence, and urges Israel to take stronger action to stop settler violence and hold the perpetrators accountable. We keep our sanctions under review and reserve the right to introduce further measures,” he added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/01/20/UK-Armenian-Quarter/2954483