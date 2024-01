Sham investigation against Artsakh leaders continues in Azerbaijan

The sham investigation against Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) military and political leaders continues in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told local media on Saturday that the probe “continues in compliance with international conventions.”

“After final charges are brought against them, the case will be submitted to the court for consideration,” Aliyev said.

Azerbaijani authorities have illegally arrested and charged Artsakh’s three former Presidents Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, presidential advisor David Babayan, parliament speaker David Ishkhanyan, as well as a former Artsakh army commander and his deputy.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/01/20/sham-investigation-Artsakh-leaders/2954398