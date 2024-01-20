Pashinyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan seek mutual guarantees

Direct contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan have somewhat intensified, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of his Civil Contract party on Saturday, sharing details of the ongoing peace process.

He said the contacts between his office and the Azerbaijani presidential administration mostly focused on the draft peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku.

“The activities have reached a point where we want additional guarantees from Azerbaijan, and the latter from us, to ensure there are no hidden territorial claims and ambitions,” the premier said.

“Diplomatic texts always have different twists and subtexts. In Azerbaijan’s proposals, and perhaps Azerbaijan in ours, we observe hidden risks of territorial claims in the future,” Pashinyan said.

He believes that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is theoretically possible.



https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/01/20/Pashinyan-guarantees-Azebaijan/2954413