Feast of Holy Epiphany was celebrated at Church of Holy Sepulchre (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

At the Catholicon of the Church, Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem held the service of the Great Blessing of the Water with the contrite hymns of Theophany and the prayers of the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Saint Sophrony. The faithful Christians who attended the service were blessed with the sanctified water.

Then the Divine Liturgy was celebrated at the Holy Sepulchre, presided over by Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem, with the co-celebration of Metropolitan Isychios of Kapitolias and the Archbishops, Aristarchos of Constantina and Dimitrios of Lydda. The chanting was delivered by Hierodeacon Simeon and Fr. Ioannis, as the service was attended by faithful Christians from Jerusalem and a few pilgrims due to the ongoing war, the Consul General of Greece in Jerusalem, Dimitrios Angelosopoulos, and the Consul, Anna Mandika.

The Patriarch blessed everybody with the Holy Cross that contains part of the Sacred Wood and the blessed water from the Service of the sanctification of Theophany.

After the Liturgy, the Patriarchal Entourage returned to the Patriarchate Hall, where the Patriarch wished everybody the enlightenment of the Father of Lights.

Source: Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Orthodox Times