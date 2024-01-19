Jean-Christophe Buisson points to Azerbaijan president’s another attempt to justify his wish to attack Armenia

French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson, who is the deputy director of Le Figaro daily of France, has pointed to another falsehood by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev by posting the video of his remarks.

“Aliyev explains here that Yerevan was an Azeri city that was destroyed and looted by Armenians in 1918! A historical revisionist lie that allows him to justify his current imperialist ambition: attacking Armenia and conquering its capital,” Buisson wrote on X, former Twitter.

