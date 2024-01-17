Scientist hyper-realistically reconstructs face of Virgin Mary: this is how beautiful she was

This initial work is housed in the Department of Studies at the Sanctuary of Fátima in Portugal.

ENRIQUE VILLEGAS

(ZENIT News / Rio de Janeiro, 01.17.2024).- Brazilian researcher Átila Soares da Costa Filho reconstructed the face of Mary from the Shroud of Turin, starting with the resemblance that Jesus would have to his mother and incorporating the ethnic context of women from that time. The first result of his work was published in 2021. However, almost three years later, he returns with a reconstruction using hyperrealism software.

The first experiment was applauded by Barrie M. Schwortz, a renowned sindonologist, who actually helped promote it. Currently, this initial work is housed in the Department of Studies at the Sanctuary of Fátima in Portugal.

This new result, revealed in early 2024, is the result of Átila Soares da Costa Filho’s meticulous research work. Soares, a Brazilian industrial design graduate, is also credited with reconstructions of the faces of St. Francis and St. Clare of Assisi.

The new images show what we already knew but now allow us to visualize better: Mary was a beautiful woman.

