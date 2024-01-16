Vatican nun among the 50 most influential women according to Forbes

The Forbes “50 over 50: Europe, Middle East, and Africa 2024” list includes names of women whose work contributes to the development of science, the protection of human rights, the world of finance, fashion, and religion.

COVADONGA ASTURIAS

(ZENIT News / Paris, 01.16.2024).- The magazine Forbes has included a Catholic nun in the list of the most influential women in the world (“Europe, Middle East, and Africa 2024” list). This woman is Nathalie Becquart, the Undersecretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops, meaning one of the women in one of the highest positions in an entity of the Roman Curia.

Forbes says about Nathalie Becquart:

“Sister Becquart is a French Catholic nun who was appointed Undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops by Pope Francis in 2021. As part of the Pope’s main advisory body, Sister Becquart is the highest-ranking woman in the Vatican and is the first woman to have voting rights at such a high-level conference. Sister Becquart holds a master’s degree in entrepreneurship from the HEC Business School in Paris and worked as a marketing consultant before joining the Xavière Sisters at the age of 26 in 1995.”

The Forbes “50 over 50: Europe, Middle East, and Africa 2024” list includes names of women whose work contributes to the development of science, the protection of human rights, the world of finance, fashion, and religion.

This is not the first time that Sister Nathalie Becquart has appeared in a ranking. As reported by ZENIT, in December 2022, the BBC included her in its list of the 100 inspiring and influential women in the world for that year.

https://zenit.org/2024/01/16/vatican-nun-among-the-50-most-influential-women-according-to-forbes/