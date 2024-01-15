President Khachaturyan Briefs Switzerland’s Armenian Community Representatives on Domestic and Foreign Policy Priorities

ZURICH — President Vahagn Khachaturyan had a working lunch with representatives of the Armenian community in Zurich as part of his visit to Switzerland.

The President of the Republic briefed the attendees on the main principles of Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy, referred to the general realities.

President Khachaturyan referred to the developments in the South Caucasus region, the current situation in the relations with the neighbors. In this context, the President presented Armenia’s approaches and positions regarding the prospects of achieving stable and lasting peace in the region, forming an atmosphere of mutual trust and establishing mutually beneficial cooperation with neighbors and partners.

The President presented details about the developments in the economic life of Armenia, the steps taken by the authorities and the government in the direction of increasing the country’s defense capacities, and the implementation of democratic reforms.

The President referred to the measures and plans of the Armenian government to solve the social and humanitarian problems of the forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh, and noted the main directions and principles adopted by the Armenian authorities, which are based on the ideas of achieving a complete solution to the problems of the displaced people.

