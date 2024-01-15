Armenian Students Win 17 Medals at 20th International Zhautykov Olympiad

ALMATY — Armenian students won 17 medals in Mathematics, Physics and Informatics at the 20th International Zhautykov Olympiad held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from January 8 to 13, 2024.

Armenia was represented by 15 students of the Physmath School after A. Shahinyan, 13 students from Quantum College and 5 students from Photon school.

The representatives of Armenia won two gold, five silver and ten bronze medals in total.

