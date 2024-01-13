Today marks 34th anniversary of Baku pogroms

January 13 marks the 34th anniversary of the Armenian pogroms in Baku.

On 13-19 January 1990, hundreds of thousands of Armenians living in Baku, Azerbaijani SSR, faced a large-scale series of pogroms, the manifestations of Azerbaijani policy of systematic attacks against the ethnic Armenian population. Hundreds of Armenians were murdered, mutilated, persecuted, displaced. Under the threat of extermination, around 250,000 Armenians were forced to flee Azerbaijan.

The Baku massacres became the culmination of the state policy of racism and xenophobia against Armenians (Armenophobia). Contrary to the facts recorded by the international community, human rights organisations and the European Parliament, the Azerbaijani authorities deny those crimes and evade responsibility.

