Catholicos Karekin II off to U.S.

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has embarked on a pontifical visit to the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, based in New York.

He will also visit the Armenian Diocese of the Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the church press office reported on Saturday.

He is expected to meet with representatives of the diocesan structures and benefactors of the Armenian Apostolic Church to discuss the programs implemented the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

