Russian Foreign Ministry rejects Armenian politicians’ claims about peacekeepers

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has again rejected Armenian politicians’ claims that Russian peacekeepers failed to protect the ethnic Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh during Azerbaijan’s September 19-20 offensive, which led to a mass exodus of Armenians.

At a press briefing on Friday, Zakharova accused Armenian politicians of attempts to “distort the facts and evade responsibility.”

“We consider these statements destructive and not corresponding to reality,” she said.

“It’s strange that such statements are still made, because we have a very trusting, good dialogue with our colleagues from the Armenian Foreign Ministry,” Zakharova noted. “We have repeatedly shared our position on these statements, saying that they bring only new problems to bilateral relations and definitely do not contribute to anything, neither to the strengthening of the bilateral agenda, nor to the solution of regional problems.”

Panorama.AM