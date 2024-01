Open-air exhibition on Karabakh being held in Paris (PHOTOS)

From December 14, 2023 to January 15, 2024, an open-air exhibition entitled “Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenian Heritage at Risk” is jointly being held by the Paris city hall of and the Catholic organization L’Œuvre d’Orient, at the famous Place de la Bastille in Paris.

At the core of this exhibition are 30 exclusive photos representing the Armenian historical and cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh, informs the embassy of Armenia in France.

