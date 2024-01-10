Swindell & Avedisian Lead Wednesday Qualifiers

TULSA, Okla. — Five-time Chili Bowl Nationals winner Sammy Swindell will headline the field on York Plumbing Qualifying Night at the Chili Bowl Nationals Wednesday at Tulsa Expo Raceway inside the SageNet Center.

Aboard his familiar Swindell Motorsports No. 1, Swindell will be making his 32ndChili Bowl appearance. He competed in the first Chili Bowl in 1987 and has made 25 Saturday night main events over the years. He’s also racked up eight preliminary night feature triumphs.

Jade Avedisian, who became only the second woman to qualify for the Chili Bowl main event last season, will be among the top contenders aboard the No. 71 Keith Kunz Motorspors Curb-Agajanian entry. Avedisian, who won last year’s Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series championship, is only her second Chili Bowl appearance. She was third on her preliminary night last year and finished 18th in Saturday’s main event.

Also out of the Kunz stable will be 16-year-old Brent Crews, who will be making his third Chili Bowl start. He finished third on his preliminary night last year and was 24th in the Saturday night main event. Crews is a POWRi midget winner and the reigning Trans-Am T2 road racing champion.

Two-time All Star sprint car champion Tyler Courtney returns to the Chili Bowl and will guide an Abacus Racing entry as he attempts to make his seventh A-main start. Making his 12th Chili Bowl start, Courtney won a preliminary night main event in 2017. Courtney won the 2019 USAC national midget championship.

Frequent national midget feature winner Daison Pursley climbs aboard a CB Industries entry to make his third run at the Chili Bowl, while 17-year-old NARC sprint car champion Corey Day will take on his third Chili Bowl aboard a car entered by Willie Kahne.

USAC sprint car standouts Jake Swanson, Mitchel Moles, Kyle Cummins and Briggs Danner will all be in the field on Wednesday night while midget veterans Jonathan Beason, Alex Bright, Steve Buckwalter and Mike Hess will also contend.

Blake Hahn, a Golden Driller winner during the Tulsa Shootout, will make his ninth Chili Bowl appearance.

Young chargers Michael Faccinto, Chance Crum and Chelby Hinton could also make some noise on night three of the 38th annual event.

https://www.speedsport.com/sprints-midgets/other-midgets/swindell-avedisian-lead-wednesday-qualifiers/