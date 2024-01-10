Jubilee 2025: Jubilee 2025 backpack for pilgrims introduced

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 01.10.2024).- The Dicastery for Evangelization’s Section for Fundamental Questions of Evangelization in the World, which is responsible for the organization of the next Holy Year, Jubilee 2025, has chosen the Stegip4 company in Rome from the various tenders received for the design, production, and marketing of a “Pilgrim’s Backpack” for Jubilee 2025.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization announced the decision to entrust Stegip 4 with the creation of the Official Pilgrim Backpack. He said: “I was very grateful for the proposals from various Italian and foreign companies for the production and marketing of an official Pilgrim Backpack for the next Jubilee in 2025. I know well how useful a backpack can be during a pilgrimage and how special it can be for people to keep it afterwards, with its signs of wear and tear, as a memento of days of prayer and reflection, of an emotional and unforgettable time in their lives.”

The backpack and all the accessories that make up the Pilgrim’s Kit – a wide-brimmed hat, a scarf, a water bottle, a waterproof poncho, and a wrist rosary – were made using recycled and eco-sustainable components.

“Our aim was to offer a product designed for an environmentally-friendly Jubilee, capable of generating positive feedback from both the new generations and pilgrims who have already participated in previous Jubilees or pilgrimages and who know the importance of always having a backpack with you,” added Dr Gino Conversi, Marketing Director of Stegip4.

Dr Stefano D’Ambrosio, Founder and CEO of Stegip4, thanking the Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization for the trust placed in his company, added: “The choice of the Dicastery for Evangelization is one that makes us very proud, and which recognizes the great attention Stegip4 pays both to high quality standards of production and respect for the ecosystem.

“With this in mind, we have created a product that combines creativity, ethical trade values and low environmental impact. I – and all the professionals at Stegip4 – are grateful to the Dicastery for Evangelization and to His Excellency Archbishop Rino Fisichella for their collaboration and involvement in an event of faith and culture which will be so relevant for Catholics from all over the world.

“Through the Pilgrim’s Backpack we wanted to proclaim the jubilee motto Peregrinantes in Spem, an invitation to rebuild a climate of hope and trust so as to look positively to the future – a future of rebirth, for which everyone must shoulder responsibility, just like a backpack in which to put all that really matters.”

https://zenit.org/2024/01/10/jubilee-2025-jubilee-2025-backpack-for-pilgrims-introduced/