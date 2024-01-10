Ecumenical Patriarch’s Compassionate Visit to Hospitalized Imam After Assassination Attempt

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew extended his compassionate visit to Imam Galip Usta at the University Hospital of Bezmialem. The Imam had been the victim of an assassination attempt following the evening prayer at Fatih Mosque on the previous Monday.

The Ecumenical Patriarch expressed heartfelt sympathy and sincere wishes for a swift recovery. He also took the opportunity to be briefed on Imam Usta’s medical condition by the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Alpaslan Mayadağlı.

Source: Ecumenical Patriarchate / Article translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

